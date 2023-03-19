Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,368 shares during the period. Pure Storage makes up 2.7% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pure Storage worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,732 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,209,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,322,000 after acquiring an additional 62,110 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 92.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 74.5% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,971,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,965,000 after acquiring an additional 841,569 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSTG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

Pure Storage Stock Down 0.3 %

PSTG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,555,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,843. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.52, a P/E/G ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.26. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $270,890.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.