Proton 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.39 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $22.83 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Proton has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.18 or 0.00369574 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,281.76 or 0.26861927 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 14,868,121,382 coins. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

