Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) PT Lowered to $6.00 at BTIG Research

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Proterra stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. Proterra has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $286.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Proterra had a negative net margin of 76.92% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Proterra will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $46,625.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,164.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $46,625.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,164.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $112,895.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,912.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTRA. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Proterra by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Proterra during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Proterra during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Proterra by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Proterra by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

