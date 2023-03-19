ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 4.3% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $87.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.48. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

