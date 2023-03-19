ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Holdings Increased by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,408 shares during the period. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury makes up about 3.9% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 4.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 624.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,222 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,214,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBF opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $24.81.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.