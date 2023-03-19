ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
ProPhase Labs Stock Performance
NASDAQ PRPH traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $125.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of -0.34. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.
Institutional Trading of ProPhase Labs
ProPhase Labs Company Profile
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProPhase Labs (PRPH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.