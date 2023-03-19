ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

ProPhase Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRPH traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $125.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of -0.34. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

Institutional Trading of ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProPhase Labs by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.

