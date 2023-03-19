Prom (PROM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $96.47 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $96.47 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $5.29 or 0.00019310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00033400 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001846 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019849 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00205704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,271.45 or 0.99625509 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.3874659 USD and is down -4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $8,605,668.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

