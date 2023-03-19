Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $158.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.10 and a 200-day moving average of $146.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.20. Primerica has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $195.69.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $686.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primerica will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total transaction of $1,819,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,843.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total transaction of $1,819,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,843.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,858.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,168 shares of company stock worth $7,238,391. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

See Also

