Premia Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Premia token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Premia has a market capitalization of $10.63 million and approximately $419,198.51 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Premia has traded up 36.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.93 or 0.00365664 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,190.88 or 0.26577750 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Premia

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

