Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

PLPC stock opened at $118.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.75. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $57.71 and a 12-month high of $126.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.91.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

About Preformed Line Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

