Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Preformed Line Products Stock Performance
PLPC stock opened at $118.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.75. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $57.71 and a 12-month high of $126.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.91.
Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preformed Line Products
About Preformed Line Products
Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.
Featured Stories
