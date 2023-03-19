Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 588 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

VIS opened at $181.58 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $199.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.19.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

