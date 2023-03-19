Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 152,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of SKYX Platforms as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYX. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SKYX Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in SKYX Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SKYX Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in SKYX Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in SKYX Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKYX opened at $3.46 on Friday. SKYX Platforms Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

About SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms Corp. engages in the development of connected devices used in the installation of lighting fixtures and ceiling fans. It develops proprietary technology in the installation of electronics. The firm’s first patented technology is the Power-Plug, which is designed for “plug and play“ installation of weight bearing electronics such as light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrical products into ceiling electrical outlet boxes.

