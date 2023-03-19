Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF comprises 1.5% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTM. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 22,600.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 373.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 69,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average is $48.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $56.89.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

