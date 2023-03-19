Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $29,000 Holdings in MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MyMD Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYMD. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 20,166 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 9.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MYMD opened at $2.00 on Friday. MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the causes of disease. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines; and to delay aging and increase longevity, as well as treat autoimmune diseases and COVID-19-associated depression.

