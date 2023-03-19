Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Buys 20,263 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IBMP stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.