Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.08

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and traded as high as $14.00. Prada shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 2,507 shares trading hands.

Prada Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38.

Prada Company Profile

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

