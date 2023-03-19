Powerledger (POWR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $90.48 Million

Powerledger (POWR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Powerledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Powerledger has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. Powerledger has a total market cap of $90.48 million and $4.97 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Powerledger

Powerledger was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

