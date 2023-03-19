Polygon Reaches Market Cap of $10.40 Billion (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00004405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polygon has a total market cap of $10.40 billion and approximately $533.26 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polygon has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Polygon

Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polygon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polygon (MATIC) is a scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain that aims to provide faster and cheaper transactions. It is a parallel blockchain that users can “bridge” their tokens to and interact with through compatible wallets such as MetaMask or Coinbase Wallet. The network is secured by a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm and its native currency, MATIC, is used to pay for transaction fees and can be staked to earn rewards. Polygon was launched in 2020 by Ethereum developers and has attracted several leading DeFi applications to its network, including Uniswap, Aave, and PoolTogether.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

