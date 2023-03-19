Pollux Coin Trading Down 16.8% This Week (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Pollux Coin has a total market cap of $28.05 million and approximately $460,000.81 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Pollux Coin token can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin was first traded on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.52797045 USD and is down -6.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $345,804.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

