Polkadot Price Hits $6.47 on Major Exchanges (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $5.86 billion and $228.39 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.47 or 0.00023648 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Polkadot

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,293,863,968 coins and its circulating supply is 904,869,778 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polkadot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot is a blockchain network that allows users to launch and operate their own blockchains, called parachains, on top of the main Polkadot blockchain, called the relay chain. The relay chain does not support smart contracts, but parachains can. This allows for a growing ecosystem of blockchains with varying features and secure transactions, all using the resources of the relay chain. Polkadot also includes bridges to allow interaction with other blockchains, such as token swaps without a centralized exchange. The native cryptocurrency, DOT, serves as the governance token, allowing holders to stake and vote on network upgrades and participate in governance. Staking DOT also yields returns and can be bonded to secure a parachain slot. The project was founded by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood and is overseen by the non-profit Web3 Foundation, which maintains the open-source code and allocates funds for development.”

