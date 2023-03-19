PLATINCOIN (PLC) 1-Day Volume Hits $13,906.83

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. PLATINCOIN has a total market cap of $531,363.96 and approximately $13,906.83 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.08 or 0.00363873 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,413.60 or 0.26425983 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 730,999,421 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 730,984,353.79018 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.10246628 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $15,704.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

