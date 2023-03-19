Platform Technology Partners Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.17. The stock had a trading volume of 946,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,922. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $219.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.