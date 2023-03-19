Platform Technology Partners Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,203 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $331,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after acquiring an additional 491,837 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after acquiring an additional 488,601 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of COST traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $487.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,959,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,241. The stock has a market cap of $216.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $492.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.19.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

