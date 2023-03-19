Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Pixelworks from $4.00 to $4.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
Pixelworks Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $1.39 on Thursday. Pixelworks has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 750.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 435,926 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Pixelworks by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 204,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 45,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pixelworks by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,640,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 334,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.
Pixelworks Company Profile
Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.
