Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Pinterest comprises 2.4% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Pinterest by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its position in Pinterest by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 47,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $1,157,703.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $109,785.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 436,716 shares in the company, valued at $10,061,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 47,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $1,157,703.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 348,267 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,717 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of -175.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $29.17.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

