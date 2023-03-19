Philcoin (PHL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $244.61 Million

Philcoin (PHL) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Philcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Philcoin has a total market capitalization of $244.61 million and $393,730.59 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Philcoin has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Philcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.01 or 0.00364078 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,414.21 or 0.26462452 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Philcoin Profile

Philcoin launched on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Philcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Philcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Philcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.