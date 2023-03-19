Philcoin (PHL) One Day Volume Tops $402,571.46

Philcoin (PHL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Philcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Philcoin has traded 46.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Philcoin has a total market capitalization of $244.61 million and approximately $402,571.46 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Philcoin Profile

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Philcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Philcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

