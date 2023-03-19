PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PGTI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $23.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $340.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.00 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 133,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 133,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $48,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,266,388.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $782,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

