PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 288,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $14,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,089,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 438.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 46,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.14. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $49.47.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

