Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Stock Holdings Increased by Northcape Capital Pty Ltd

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,752 shares during the period. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk comprises 1.4% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $11,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 56.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TLK traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,425. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

