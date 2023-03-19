Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.31.

PNR opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pentair has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $60.85.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.68 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,978,000 after buying an additional 186,726 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,182,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,945,000 after purchasing an additional 365,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,386,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,291,000 after purchasing an additional 367,956 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

