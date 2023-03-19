Pembroke Management LTD Decreases Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Pembroke Management LTD trimmed its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 454,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,945 shares during the period. WNS comprises 3.9% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in WNS were worth $36,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in WNS by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WNS by 381.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in WNS by 1,957.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WNS traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $89.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,173. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $92.87. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. WNS had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

