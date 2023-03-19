Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $83.41.

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $78,812.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 690.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Pegasystems by 502.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

