Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $553.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average is $36.83. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.32 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1,576.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the Banking and Peapack Private segments. The Banking segment is involved in the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers.

