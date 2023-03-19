Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PDCO. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Shares of PDCO opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.63.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 74.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

