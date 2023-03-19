Parkside Investments LLC Makes New $8.52 Million Investment in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 270,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,516,000. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF comprises 1.7% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.93.

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

