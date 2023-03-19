Parkside Investments LLC Makes New $5.63 Million Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 178,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $864,000. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $28.62 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

