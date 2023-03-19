Parkside Investments LLC Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. CF Industries comprises about 1.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $7,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.69 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Recommended Stories

