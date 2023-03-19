Parkside Investments LLC Has $5.67 Million Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 114.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,052,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,633.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,901.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2,113.28. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.89. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $1,250.01 and a 1-year high of $2,739.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

