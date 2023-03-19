Parkside Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,156 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 34,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 82,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 16,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 117,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.48. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $36.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.