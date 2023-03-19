Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97. Parke Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $25.85.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 43.61%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.93%.

In related news, Chairman Daniel J. Dalton sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $63,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,680.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,465.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Daniel J. Dalton sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $63,429.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,680.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $272,547 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKBK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the third quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 176.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 532.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 436.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans, working capital loans and lines of credit, demand, term and time loans, equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing, fixed rate second mortgages, and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

