Park National (NYSE:PRK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE PRK opened at $122.90 on Thursday. Park National has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $151.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.90 million. Park National had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 12.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Park National will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

