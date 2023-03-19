Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.12 million, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.12. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter.

Park City Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Park City Group’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCYG. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in Park City Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Park City Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Park City Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Park City Group by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Park City Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.