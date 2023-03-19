PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) versus Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD) Critical Comparison

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PagerDuty and Data443 Risk Mitigation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty 0 1 9 0 2.90 Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A

PagerDuty currently has a consensus price target of $34.45, suggesting a potential upside of 7.44%. Given PagerDuty’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PagerDuty is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

90.7% of PagerDuty shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of PagerDuty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

PagerDuty has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -4.77, suggesting that its stock price is 577% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PagerDuty and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty $370.79 million 7.78 -$107.46 million ($1.45) -22.12 Data443 Risk Mitigation $3.61 million 0.00 -$6.47 million N/A N/A

Data443 Risk Mitigation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PagerDuty.

Profitability

This table compares PagerDuty and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty -34.63% -43.05% -13.66% Data443 Risk Mitigation -179.41% N/A -214.69%

Summary

PagerDuty beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc. operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time. The company was founded by Andrew Miklas, Baskar Puvanathasan, and Dan Alexandru Solomon in January 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. engages in the data security and privacy management business in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across myriad platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Data Identification Manager that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Data443 Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP, a purveyor of user experience enhancement products for webmasters; Data443 Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, PII, PI, PCI, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations comply with European, California, and Brazilian privacy rules and regulations. It serves clients in industries, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2017. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

