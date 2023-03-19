Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Oxbridge Re from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.
Oxbridge Re Trading Down 3.3 %
OXBR stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.36. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
