Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Price Target Raised to $2.50 at Citigroup

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OVID opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 20.87 and a current ratio of 18.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99.
Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
