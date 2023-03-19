Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Price Target Raised to $2.50 at Citigroup

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of OVID opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 20.87 and a current ratio of 18.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

About Ovid Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,687,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 245,291 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 44.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 32.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 225.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

