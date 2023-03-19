Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0207 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.
Orion Engineered Carbons has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.1% per year over the last three years. Orion Engineered Carbons has a dividend payout ratio of 2.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.9%.
Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $26.91.
Insider Activity at Orion Engineered Carbons
In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $91,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OEC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.
Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
