Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0207 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

Orion Engineered Carbons has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.1% per year over the last three years. Orion Engineered Carbons has a dividend payout ratio of 2.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.9%.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $26.91.

Insider Activity at Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.89 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $91,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OEC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.