Orchid Hits Market Capitalization of $64.30 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0931 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $64.30 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008761 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026122 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00033593 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001857 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00019972 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00206249 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,139.54 or 0.99985367 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation.

