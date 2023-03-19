Orbler Hits 1-Day Volume of $613,204.60 (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.84 or 0.00014093 BTC on major exchanges. Orbler has a market capitalization of $781.18 million and approximately $613,204.60 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orbler has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.38 or 0.00366691 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,297.13 or 0.26657191 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Orbler Profile

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars.

