OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

OSUR stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87.

Institutional Trading of OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.88 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 533,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 68,952 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $4,793,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 33.6% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 115,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 52.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 65,631 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies

(Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.